Palace lists Duterte choices as anointed successor: Daughter Sara, 4 others

MANILA— President Rodrigo Duterte in various instances has named his daughter and 4 others as his choices for his successor in the 2022 elections, Malacañang said on Thursday.

The President in various instances said his successor could be his daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, his former longtime aide Christopher Go, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, former senator Bongbong Marcos, and Sen. Manny Pacquiao, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

"Noong kinausap ko siya d'yan, wala pa siyang desisyon. Mayroon lang siya talagang mga options na sinabi," Roque said in a press briefing.

(When I talked to him, he had no decision yet. He has just said some options.)

Duterte's political party PDP-Laban this week urged him to run as vice president and pick his running mate.

The President has repeatedly denied that his daughter would seek to be his successor.

"Ang rekomendasyon niya ay ‘wag tumakbo [si Sara]. That’s the latest I heard from the President’s own mouth," said Roque.

(His recommendation is not to run.)

Video courtesy of PTV

Pacquiao earlier urged PDP-Laban members to snub the Monday meeting that saw the party's national council urging Duterte to run for vice president.

In March, the boxing icon-turned-senator, who is party president, chided PDP-Laban members who urged Duterte to run as vice president, following suggestions that his daughter should gun for the presidency.

Duterte-Carpio topped a recent survey on most preferred presidential candidates, while Pacquiao trailed at fourth place. Several senators have said Pacquiao wants to run for President in 2022.

The Duterte patriarch, 76, is not eligible for re-election. However, he "leaves to God" whether or not he would run for vice president, at least two of his aides said last week.



