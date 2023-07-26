A farm worker walks at a paddy field to recover and plant rice seedlings at the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) in Los Banos, Laguna on July 19, 2023. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE

MANILA — The Department of Agriculture on Wednesday said it had on standby P1 billion in quick response funds to assist farmers in areas pummeled by typhoon Egay and those that would be affected by El Nino.

DA Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa said the agency was consolidating reports on the effect on the recent typhoon on agriculture.

“We are consolidating reports. May standby kami na QRF P1 billion, just released to us by the DBM for El Nino and for this typhoon,” De Mesa told lawmakers during a meeting of the House Committee on North Luzon Growth Quadrangle.

“We do expect that most of you, especially the regional directors, will have the reports immediately, and for you to assess. There are floodings in a lot of districts, especially in the northern parts,” Isabela 1st District Rep. Antonio “Tonypet” Albano said.

Based on initial reports received by the DA, typhoon Egay has destroyed vegetable crops like cabbage and lettuce in parts of the Cordilleras, according to Agriculture Senior Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban.

He noted that this could lead to a 3 to 5 percent increase in the price of some vegetables.

But Panganiban said the effect on rice and corn in the Cordilleras was not as severe, according to initial reports.

“Natumba nang konti ang mais. Pero ang palay mas maganda, dahil kailangan ng tubig. Ang aming reports so far is still very good as of this morning... Ang malaking epekto, sa mga gulay. Sa Baguio, dinaanan eh. Medyo we are apprehensive,” he told ABS-CBN News on the sidelines of the committee meeting.

(Some corn crops were downed. But rice needs water. Our reports are still very good as of this morning. The big effect would be on vegetables. The typhoon affected Baguio. We are a bit apprehensive.)

“Pagka naapektuhan ka ng bagyo, ‘yung available resources na pwede namin itulong sa mga magsasaka, that’s automatic,” Panganiban assured affected farmers.

(If you are affected by the typhoon, we have available resources to help farmers.)

During the committee meeting, some lawmakers raised concerns on the implementation of programs under the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Program (RCEP).

Pangasinan 6th District Rep. Marlyn Agabas said she received reports that some registered rice farmers allegedly did not receive the P5,000 financial aid from the rice fund.

"Noong dumating ‘yung pondo, hindi naman lahat ng sina-submit naming pangalan ay nabibigyan,” Agabas said.

(When the funds came, not all those who submitted their names received aid.)

The DA assured the lawmaker that all 2.4 million rice farmers with registered farmlands of 2 hectares and below would receive the P5,000 cash assistance this year.

“This year, 2 hectares and below will require P12.09 billion... So lahat ng registered na 2 hectares and below, ang total po noon ay about 2.4 million farmers, mabibigyan po ‘yun lahat ngayong taon ng P5,000,” De Mesa said.