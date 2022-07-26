Members of the health, labor, tourism, and education sectors participate in the ceremonial vaccination during the "PinasLakas" launch at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange. July 26, 2022. Screengrab from the Department of Health

MANILA — Government on Tuesday launched a program that aimed to give COVID-19 booster jabs to 23 million eligible individuals within the first 100 days in office of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Dubbed "PinasLakas," the program aims to administer an additional dose to 397,000 persons daily within 60 working days, Health officer-in-charge and Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier said.

The program also aims to fully vaccinate 90 percent of the elderly population and give a booster shot to 50 percent of the 71 million fully inoculated Filipinos, Vergeire said at PinasLakas' official launch.

Some 6.7 million or 77.87 percent of the target elderly population have received their primary series, while 15.9 million have received an additional vaccine dose, according to DOH data released Monday.

"The only way for all of us to move forward is magkaisa tayo, magsama-sama, magtulungan para maabot ang target na ito," Vergeire told reporters at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange.

(The only way for all of us to move forward is to unite and help each other to achieve this target.)

Adults can receive a COVID-19 booster shot at least 3 months after their second dose, or at least 2 months after the administration of a one-dose vaccine.

Children ages 12 to 17 who are immunocompromised can receive a booster shot 28 days after their second dose, while the rest of the age group can receive it at least 5 months after the second jab, Vergeire said.

Government has so far rolled out a second booster shot for health workers, elderly, and immunocompromised persons. The vulnerable population can receive it at least 4 months after their first booster dose.

— Report from Gillan Ropero, ABS-CBN News