Pasig City set to fully vaccinate all target elderly residents by August

Health workers get inoculated with the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at The Medical City in Pasig City on March 03, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto on Monday said all elderly residents in the city have received at least 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Of the 48,900 senior citizens in Pasig, 36,027 are fully inoculated, while 45,000 others - including non-residents who were vaccinated in the city - have received their first dose, data from the 2015 Census and the local government showed.

"We made sure that there are multiple doors by which they can get into the masterlist registration," he said.

"May mga challenges din po pero nakita natin na by word of mouth ang pinaka-importante para makumbinsi ang mga senior citizen at kahit sinong mamamayan," he said.

(There were challenges but we saw that the most effective way to convince senior citizens and other people is through word of mouth.)

Pasig is also among the cities that offer house-to-house vaccination programs for the elderly who are bedridden, the mayor said.

But Sotto noted that there may be other elderly people in the city who are not yet registered in the city's COVID-19 vaccination masterlist.

"Hindi po talaga ibig sabihin na 100 percent, lahat-lahat ng senior citizen nabakunahan na. Ang sinasabi lang po natin dito naabot na natin yung target," he said.

"May mga ganun po so hindi po natin masasabi na lahat, to the last person, all senior citizens, nabakunahan na," he said.

"In so far as the target is concerned, we have reached 100 percent for first dose and almost all have received their second dose," he said.

This means that if all registered senior citizens in Pasig will receive their second dose on schedule, the city will fully vaccinate its target elderly population by next month.

Pasig has been trying to organize its scheduling system to avoid long queues, Sotto said, noting that there were complaints of long lines in the city's Arcovia City vaccination site, which the local government operates with the help of the private sector.

"Minsan kapag marami talagang players involved, nagkakaroon talaga ng miscommunication... Sa gusto natin mapabilis yung vaccination, napaparami yung nasa masterlist," the mayor said.

"Nagkaroon ng iilang araw na mahaba talaga yung pila... Maaaring masyadong marami yung names na nai-forward sa kanila on those specific days so we just adjust the following day kung maliit lang yung capacity ng isang site," he said.

In June, Sotto apologized for a scheduling error in a different vaccination site after the city encountered "human error in the scheduling" of vaccinations.

Earlier this month, Pasig City also had another inoculation gaffe after a resident appeared to have been jabbed with 2 different brands due to a "printing error" on her vaccine card.