Vico Sotto: ‘Word of mouth’ best way to urge public to get vaccinated vs COVID-19

Pasig City begins its symbolic vaccination program at the Pasig City General Hospital, March 2, 2021. Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—The best way to encourage the public to get vaccinated is still by "word of mouth," Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto said Tuesday.

The city can vaccinate up to 6,000 individuals daily when it has enough supply, according to the mayor.

"Ang pinaka-effective para kumbinsihin ang mga tao, word of mouth pa rin talaga," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Word of mouth is still the best way to convince people to vaccinate.)

"Nakukumbinsi ang tao pag nakita niyang may kakilala siyang nabakunahan. Ang doctors namin more than 90 percent nagpabakuna agad, 'yung (confidence ng) nurses namin umakyat ng 80 percent kagaad."

(People are convinced when they see others they know are vaccinated. More than 90 percent of our doctors got vaccinated immediately, which raised the confidence of our nurses to 80 percent.)

The city has administered more than 500,000 first doses and 50,000 second doses of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the mayor.

Some 2,527,286 Filipinos out of a target of 58 million have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Sunday, government said. A total of 10,065,414 vaccine doses have been administered, it added.