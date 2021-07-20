Pasig cites printing error for 2 different brands on resident's COVID-19 vaccination card

MANILA - Pasig City on Tuesday denied that a resident had been jabbed with two different brands of COVID-19 vaccines for the two-dose regimen.

Pasig City Health Office chief Joseph Panaligan said there was an error on the printing of the vaccine brand used for a resident, as shown on her vaccination card.

"Nagkamali sa pag-print, walang ibang vaccine sa site. Pfizer lang," Pasig City Health Office chief Joseph Panaligan told ABS-CBN News in a text message.

(There was an error in printing, there was no other vaccine on site at the time. It's just Pfizer.)

'"Yung lot number of [the] vaccine is the same sa first dose," he said.

(The vaccine's lot number is similar to the first dose.)

A netizen earlier uploaded on Twitter the vaccination card of her mother showing that a Pfizer jab was administered on her on June 19 at the Pasig Sports Center, while an AstraZeneca vaccine shot was supposedly given on July 16 for her second dose at the Pasig City Children's Hospital.

But, as Panaligan said, it was a printing error.

In a separate statement, the Pasig City Public Information Office (PIO) said only one brand of COVID-19 vaccine is used in every inoculation site.

"The error was on the printing of the vaccination card, which can be re-printed," the statement read.

This is the second reported COVID-19 vaccination gaffe in Pasig City.

In June, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto publicly apologized after the city encountered "human error in the scheduling" of vaccinations.

We apologize for the long lines in our vaccination sites today, there was a human error in the scheduling that lead to the system texting the wrong schedules to people. Many who were scheduled for Weds and Thurs were texted to come Tues (today, June 22). — Vico Sotto (@VicoSotto) June 22, 2021

"That lead to the system texting the wrong schedules to people. Many who were scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday were texted to come [on] Tuesday (June 22)," Sotto said in a tweet.

"We are working hard to remedy the situation and to make sure this does not happen again," he said.

The Department of Health earlier cautioned the public against mixing and matching vaccine brands, saying the government has yet to finish its study on the safety and efficacy of administering 2 different brands of COVID-19 vaccine to an individual.

