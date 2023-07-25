House panel mulls Teves expulsion unless he shows up soon

MANILA -- The House Committee on Ethics and Privileges said it may recommend the expulsion suspended Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves, Jr. from the chamber.

That is unless he surfaces in the House of Representatives once his second 60-day suspension lapses on July 30.

Committee chair, COOP NATCCO Rep. Chair Felimon Espares said the panel will meet after Teves' current suspension, which was imposed May 31, lapses around the end of July.

"Sabi ko nga we will be waiting after the lapse of the suspension probably July 30," Espares told media after the panel met today on several matters pending before it, including the Teves case.

Espares admitted that the committee members are already meeting some difficulty because of Teves' continued defiance of the order to come back.

"Baka mapwersa talaga ang committee to recommend the most extreme... Yung pinaka-extreme natin yung expulsion," Espares said.

Espares said the House has not received any indication that Teves is coming back soon.

"Yung mga ganiyang ginagawa niya parang pakita na baka hindi na siya talaga interesado magtrabaho dito," Espares said.

Teves has been tagged as one of the masterminds in the assassination of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.