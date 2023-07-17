Home  >  News

Teves camp files motion to dismiss criminal raps in Degamo slay

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 17 2023 10:42 PM

The camp of embattled Philippine lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. filed a motion to dismiss the murder complaints against him.

But the justice chief is confident authorities have enough evidence linking Teves to the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 17, 2023
