Embattled Negros Oriental Third District Rep. Arnolfo "Arnie" Teves Jr. ABS-CBN News/file



MANILA — Suspended Negros Oriental lawmaker Arnolfo "Arnie" Teves Jr. may return to the Philippines if another government agency takes over the murder case filed against him in connection with the killing of Governor Roel Degamo, his lawyer said Wednesday.

Teves' legal counsel Ferdinand Topacio said the lawmaker's camp would ask the Department of Justice (DOJ) to inhibit from the Degamo murder case, citing its alleged bias against his client.

This, Topacio said, was among the reasons why Teves was reluctant about coming home, aside from the alleged threats on his life.



Teves' camp was pushing to have another investigative agency look into the case, possibly the Ombudsman's Office.

“Sapagkat mula’t sapul po wala nang sinabi naman ang DOJ, ang Secretary ng DOJ kundi Teves, Teves, Teves. Hindi pa tapos ang imbestigasyon, Teves. After one month, 99 percent solved na daw pero walang nangyari. Nag-recant ang witnesses," he added.

(Since the beginning, the DOJ and the justice secretary have been accusing no one but Teves, even if the investigation hasn't been completed yet. After a month, they claim the case is 99 percent solved but there seems to be no progress. Even the witnesses recanted their statements.)

Topacio also claimed the DOJ ignored a witness who had said that the killing's mastermind was another person entirely.

Citing these circumstances, he said Teves was convinced Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla was firm on pinning the lawmaker as the mastermind in the Degamo slay.

This, Topacio said, was a violation of the Constitution and the right to due process.

“Naglolokohan lang tayo, kangaroo court na naman. Hindi pupuwede iyon,” said Topacio.

(We seem to be fooling ourselves like we're some kind of kangaroo court. This is unacceptable.)

“Kahit anong gawin ng prosecutor, kapag walang ginawa araw-araw ang Secretary of Justice na si Teves ang may kasalanan, how can you decide that there is no probable cause against Cong. Teves?" he also said.

(Whatever the prosecutor does, if the Justice Secretary keeps claiming that Teves is guilty, how can you decide that there is no probable cause against him?)

“In order to exonerate Cong Teves, they have to say that the secretary of justice is wrong. Sinong prosecutor ang magsasabi noon di ba?”

(What prosecutor would say that?)

Teves remains suspended due to his continued absence from work, having been overseas since his rival Degamo was killed in an armed attack in Pamplona, Negros Oriental last March.

Remulla and Teves have been exchanging barbs over the Degamo slay investigation, with the justice secretary saying he doesn't have to prove anything to the embattled lawmaker.

“I don’t have to prove anything here. Siya ‘yung kailangan niyang i-prove na kailangan niyang humarap sa charges,” he said..

(He [Teves] is the one who needs to prove his innocence that's why he needs to face the charges against him.)

