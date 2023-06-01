Rep. Arnolfo "Arnie" Teves. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. may challenge in court the fresh suspension that the House of Representatives imposed against him, his lawyer said on Thursday.

The House on Wednesday voted to suspend Teves for another 60 days and stripped him off all his committee memberships in the chamber over his unauthorized absences.

"We are not foreclosing...judicial recourses with respect to the actions of the House committee on ethics," including the first 60-day suspension, said Teves' legal counsel Ferdinand Topacio.

While imposing suspensions and penalties against lawmakers is within the powers of the chamber, Topacio said that his client's rights had been violated, "more particularly, the right to due process and equal protection."

"We are studying our options," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

Teves has been out of the country since he was implicated in the assassination of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo and 9 others in the governor’s house in Pamplona, Negros Oriental on March 4. But Teves maintained that he and his clan had nothing to do with the crime.

Teves has refused to return to the Philippines due to supposed threats to his life.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. previously assured Teves' safety once he chooses to personally face the accusations against him.

Following the extension of Teves' suspension, House Speaker Martin Romualdez reminded lawmakers to "act at all times in a manner that reflects creditably on the House and...adhere to the spirit and the letter of the rules of the House and the rules of the committees."

"I would like to reiterate that as members of this House, we must be accountable to the people at all times and perform our legislative mandates with utmost competence, efficiency, effectiveness, integrity, and fidelity to the people’s welfare," he said.

— With a report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News