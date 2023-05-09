Embattled Negros Oriental Third District Rep. Arnolfo "Arnie" Teves. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Rep. Arnolfo Teves, Jr. is in Timor-Leste and is trying to seek asylum, the justice department said on Tuesday.

Teves entered Timor-Leste about a week ago in an attempt to secure special asylum status, said Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla.

Philippine authorities, in a letter, told Timor-Leste that Teves is a person of interest in murder cases and is being considered for designation as a terrorist, Remulla said.

Remulla previously said Teves is considered one of the possible masterminds in the killing of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo and several others. Teves has maintained that he and his clan had nothing to do with the assassination.

The justice department in late April moved to label Teves as a terrorist over his refusal to return to the Philippines due to alleged threats to his life.

More details to follow.

— With a report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News