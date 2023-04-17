MANILA - Suspended Negros Oriental 3rd District Representative Arnolfo "Arnie" Teves Jr. on Monday questioned Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla's statement that he may be designated a terrorist amid his continued absence in the country.

In a virtual press conference organized by his lawyer, Teves said the whole investigation into the murder of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo is turning into a "circus".

"Unang una, ang pakiramdam ko sa totoo lang nakakatawa…nagiging ano na eh - nagiging perya na siya, he’s becoming to be a circus, di ba... paano ka magiging terorista kung hindi ka pa nga nakakasuhan, sabay paano ka magiging mastermind in the first place kung wala man silang there’s nothing 'di ba?" Teves said.

He also questioned the Department of Justice's manner of handling the case, as well as designating him as the mastermind in case despite the fact that no formal complaint has been filed against him yet.

"Bakit nauna ang pagtuturo, lalo na ang pagtuturo sa akin - hindi inuna ang imbestigasyon, isipin mo right away may mastermind… dapat nakita ng buong samabayanan yun kahit mga bashers ko makinig kayo… right away may suspect na kaagad, bakit hindi nyo tiningnan yung nag-absent na pulis…. bakit hindi ‘nyo tinanong yung mga naka-duty na Army sa kanya at sa outpost malapit sa bahay ‘nya. Wala man lang nag-react ng may pangyayari. Bakit si Arnie kaagad ang tinuro - nasa labas pa ako ng bansa noon sabay ako kaagad tinuro. Alam mo ansakit sa akin na ako kaagad yung tinuro," he said.

According to Teves, he is not expecting a fair trial.

"Sa totoo lang, sa mga nakikita ko….hindi ko na ine-expect ang fair trial…bakit, nauna nga ang paghusga kaysa sa pag-imbestiga. I think you all agree with me. I’m asking you all a question, do you agree na na nauna pa ang paghuhusga kaysa sa pag-iimbestiga? Tinuro na akong mastermind eh that’s already paghuhusga right? am I right? Why are you afraid to answer?" he said.

When asked whether he will still return to the country, Teves claimed that there is a threat to his life and he will only return when he feels safe.

"Of course, definitely when I feel safe I’ll go home. Sa totoo lang nami-miss ko na yung mga ibon ko eh," he said.

"Bakit hindi nila nasiguro yung kaligtasan ni Degamo - kaalyado nila yan diba? If they can answer that question I’ll go home. Sino nga magbabantay sa akin? Who’s gonna watch over me? Army and police? That’s my question too dahil ang tatanungin ko rin - sino nagbatay kay Degamo? Army ar pulis, nasaan na yung tao ngayon, nakalibing. You know, an assurance is an assurance but alam ko kung ano yung totoong safe at kung ano yung hindi. Bakit naman ako hindi uuwi, sino naman ang ayaw umuwi, OFW nga gustong umuwi," Teves added.

Teves confirmed that he talked with Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, but he doubts that Dela Rosa can ensure his safety.

"Totoo nag-usap kami ni Bato (Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa ) sabi niya - hindi naman ako nag-request na isali ako sa hearing, sila yung nag-imbita and sila pa nagsabi na puwede Zoom... ngayon nung sinabi ni Bato na kaya nila ako i-secure sa Senado - sabi ko okay kaya ‘nyo ako i-secure sa Senado ang tanong ko, ilan ang guwardiya ni Degamo? Di ba Army pa nagbabantay sa kanya? Sa totoo lang andaming army nagbabantay sa kanya antagal na… ano nangyari sa kanya, patay pa rin! So papaano ‘nyo masasabi you can secure may life when yung isang taobinantayan ng sandamakmak na Army at pulis pa…. ngayon patay na. Sana masagot nila yun, sana masagot ni Remullla at Abalos," he said.

Teves appealed to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to get to the bottom of the issue and investigate the truth behind what he claimed as an operation against him and his family.

- report from Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News

