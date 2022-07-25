President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. speaks during the Change of Command Ceremony of the Presidential Security Group (PSG) at the PSG Grandstand in Malacañang Park, July 4, 2022. Office of the President

MANILA — The public will be "very happy" with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jnr's first State of the Nation Address as it sends a signal to investors on the administration's plans for the next 6 years, his son, Rep. Sandro Marcos said on Monday.

Marcos said he has seen his father rehearsing his address. The President wrote his own speech, Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez said last week.

"I was with him while he was writing it in the last few days. So, I have seen parts of the speech... I’ve seen part of him rehearsing it. I think people will be very happy with what he has to say," Marcos told reporters when he arrived at the House of Representatives for the opening of the 19th Congress.

"It’s going to be on the technical side but that’s what I think people are looking for," he added.

Marcos, Jr's speech, he noted, will "signal to investors," as well as lawmakers, the administration's plans and direction in the next 6 years.

It may also be similar to the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos' speech in terms of "style of delivery," he said.

The President's son refused to provide details on topics that would be discussed during the first SONA.

"I don’t want to give everything away. But, I think everything that we are expecting to hear, you will hear," said the younger Marcos.

"I don’t want to preempt the president. That’s what’s the SONA is for. And of course, being the presidential son if i were to say something it carries some weight. I think it’s better that we wait for his SONA, we wait for him."

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno earlier this month said Marcos would reveal his administration's economic gameplan and plans to reduce poverty as the country faces high prices of goods, fuel, and a looming food crisis.

During his inauguration last month, Marcos listed tackling inflation, boosting growth, and ramping up food production among his priorities.

At least 20,000 law enforcement personnel have been deployed at the Batasang Pambansa for Marcos, Jr's first SONA today.

Marcos was elected by a majority after receiving over 31.1 million votes.

— With reports from Vivienne Gulla and Wena Cos, ABS-CBN News

