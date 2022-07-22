President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. meets Energy Undersecretaries Donato Marcos and Roberto Uy in Malacañang on July 7, 2022. Presidential Photographers Division



MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is finalizing his first State of the Nation Address that he will deliver on July 25, a Cabinet official said on Friday.

"He’s the one writing his SONA message and he will be very busy," Executive Secretary Victor Rodriguez told reporters. "Yesterday we tried to relax already his schedule so he can write. But ang dami pa rin mga trabaho (there was still a lot of work)."

Marcos has devoted Friday afternoon until Monday morning to finalize his maiden SONA, Rodriguez said.

"It’s a work in progress. It’s a moving thing," he said. "I think it’s too premature to say right now that it's on x number of pages. Wala pa. Gumagalaw pa (it's still moving)."

Marcos was elected by a majority after receiving over 31.1 million votes.

During his inauguration last month, Marcos listed tackling inflation, boosting growth, and ramping up food production among his priorities.

He has taken the rare step of appointing himself agriculture secretary to lead the overhaul of the problem-plagued sector.

Marcos has also pledged to defend the Philippines' rights to the disputed South China Sea, which Beijing claims almost entirely.

— With a report from Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News; Agence France-Presse

