3 dead, 5 hurt due to habagat; rains to continue this week: officials

People try to navigate the flooded Tirona Highway in Barangay Habay-1, Bacoor Cavite on July 21, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - At least 3 were killed and 5 were injured following intense rains and strong winds brought by the southwest monsoon as of Sunday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

One was killed after being hit by a fallen tree while 2 others were struck by lightning, said NDRRMC spokesman Mark Timbal.

Timbal said 44,563 individuals have fled to 81 evacuation centers nationwide due to the habagat.

The public is urged to exercise caution as rains will continue this week, he said.

"Nagpalabas ang NDRRMC, 'di porket nawala ang bagyo sa norte, wala na si habagat. Tuloy-tuloy pa rin po si habagat. 'Wag po tayong magpakakampante," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(The NDRRMC has announced that even if the storm has left the north, the southwest monsoon remains. Let's not be complacent.)

"Ngayon po, wala tayong katindihan na bagyo, binabaha na tayo. Papaano pa po ang sunod-sunod kagaya last year? Dapat po mas maging maingat tayo ngayon."

(We're experiencing floods but we have yet to experience an intense storm. What more if we experience a series of typhoons like last year? We should be more careful.)

Some roads in Manila City and Quezon City were flooded again dawn of Sunday due to the heavy downpour.

Flood on E. Rodriguez Ave. in Quezon City was gutter-deep. On Araneta Avenue, only trucks can pass through under Skyway Stage 3 due to the high water level.

In the city of Manila, a portion of España Boulevard was flooded anew, as well as Dapitan, Dimasalang, Rizal and Taft Avenues. Water level at the Manila North Cemetery was also high.

Amid the rain, a fire incident was reported in a residential area near España Boulevard. It reached the second alarm and was put out around 5:30 a.m.

Marikina River reached the first alarm after water level went past 15 meters.

In Pampanga, the Mass at the Santa Elena Chapel in Barangay Bancal Pugad, Lubao is cancelled due to flooding since Thursday caused by non-stop rains and high tide.

Based on the latest report of the Pampanga Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, a total of 49 barangays in the province have been flooded due to the monsoon rains.

Typhoon Fabian (international name: Infa) will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon even after it has left the Philippine area of responsibility, said PAGASA weather forecaster Grace Castañeda.

It will bring moderate to heavy rains over Metro Manila, Ilocos region, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, Batangas, and Calamian Islands, according to Castañeda.

"Ayon sa ating latest analysis, for the whole week makikita po natin na patuloy na magiging maulan dahil sa habagat, lalo na sa malaking bahagi ng Luzon, sa kanlurang bahagi ng Luzon at Metro Manila," she said.

(Based on our latest analysis, for the whole week, rains will continue due to the southwest monsoon in a huge part of Luzon, particularly western Luzon and Metro Manila.)

The storm was last estimated 640 kilometers north northeast of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR), moving north at 15kph while packing maximum winds of 140 kph near the center and with gusts of up to 170 kph, PAGASA said in its 5 a.m. bulletin.

- with reports from Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News; and Trisha Mostoles