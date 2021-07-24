Sotto-Lacson tandem adds former VP Binay in senatorial ticket

Former Vice President Jejomar Binay to join Halalan 2022 senatorial slate of Sen. Ping Lacson and Senate President Tito Sotto. Handout from Sotto's office. ​Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Senate President Vicente Sotto III on Saturday announced the inclusion of former Vice President Jejomar Binay in their senatorial lineup for the 2022 elections with Sen. Panfilo Lacson, who will run for president.

In a photo sent by Sotto to reporters, Binay is seen seated at a table with him and Lacson, in an apparent meeting, along with 2 others.

Sotto is gunning for the vice presidency, he announced earlier this week.

Binay joins the initial list of Ping-Tito’s potential senatorial lineup for Halalan 2022, mostly comprised of current and veteran lawmakers:

Senator Richard "Dick" Gordon

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian

Senator Miguel Zubiri

Senator Joel Villanueva

Department of Information Communications Technology chief Gringo Honasan

House Deputy Speaker and former Senator Loren Legarda

Sorsogon Governor and former Senator Chiz Escudero

Leyte Representative Lucy Torres-Gomez

Former Senator JV Ejercito

Former Commission on Elections commissioner Gregorio "Goyo" Larrazabal

Sotto said they would make an official announcement regarding their political plans on August 4.

—Reports from Katrina Domingo and Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News

