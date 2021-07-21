NPC bares #Halalan2022 senatorial ticket; Sotto says 2 slots still open

Senate President Vicente Sotto III during a Senate hybrid plenary session on February 3, 2021. Joseph Vidal, Senate PRIB/File

MANILA - The Nationalist People's Coalition (NPC) has listed some of its potential senatorial candidates for the 2022 elections, consisting mostly of current and veteran lawmakers.

NPC chair and Senate President Vicente Sotto III on Wednesday revealed the party's potential senatorial lineup for Halalan 2022, with two slots still open.

Making the initial cut are the following:

Senator Richard "Dick" Gordon

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian

Senator Miguel Zubiri

Senator Joel Villanueva

Department of Information Communications Technology chief Gringo Honasan

House Deputy Speaker and former senator Loren Legarda

Sorsogon Governor and former senator Chiz Escudero

Leyte Representative Lucy Torres-Gomez

Former senator JV Ejercito

Former Commission on Elections commissioner Gregorio "Goyo" Larrazabal

The announcement came a day after Sotto confirmed he will run as vice president under the NPC banner, in tandem with Senator Panfilo Lacson who will run for president.

Sotto said he will consult with his partymates about the two vacant slots and his candidacy with Lacson on July 28.

The official announcement of the Lacson-Sotto tandem will be on August 4.

—Reports from Katrina Domingo and Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News

