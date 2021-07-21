NPC bares #Halalan2022 senatorial ticket; Sotto says 2 slots still open

MANILA - The Nationalist People's Coalition (NPC) has listed some of its potential senatorial candidates for the 2022 elections, consisting mostly of current and veteran lawmakers.
NPC chair and Senate President Vicente Sotto III on Wednesday revealed the party's potential senatorial lineup for Halalan 2022, with two slots still open.
Making the initial cut are the following:
- Senator Richard "Dick" Gordon
- Senator Sherwin Gatchalian
- Senator Miguel Zubiri
- Senator Joel Villanueva
- Department of Information Communications Technology chief Gringo Honasan
- House Deputy Speaker and former senator Loren Legarda
- Sorsogon Governor and former senator Chiz Escudero
- Leyte Representative Lucy Torres-Gomez
- Former senator JV Ejercito
- Former Commission on Elections commissioner Gregorio "Goyo" Larrazabal
The announcement came a day after Sotto confirmed he will run as vice president under the NPC banner, in tandem with Senator Panfilo Lacson who will run for president.
Sotto said he will consult with his partymates about the two vacant slots and his candidacy with Lacson on July 28.
The official announcement of the Lacson-Sotto tandem will be on August 4.
—Reports from Katrina Domingo and Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News
RELATED VIDEO
NPC, National People's Coalition, Vicente Sotto III, Panfilo Lacson, NPC senatorial ticket, Halalan 2022, #Halalan2022, 2022 elections, Philippine elections