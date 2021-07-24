Bad weather forces suspension of COVID vaccine drive in some parts of NCR

Quezon City residents queue at a vaccine site in Commonwealth Elementary School in Quezon City on July 20, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—Some COVID-19 vaccine sites in Metro Manila cut short their vaccination schedule Saturday morning, as the southwest monsoon inundated parts of Luzon.

The city governments of Caloocan, Pasay, Pasig, as well as the Sucat vaccination site in Muntinlupa, halted inoculation programs after accommodating those already on-site.

The official page of Muncovac, Muntinlupa's vaccination program, said it suspended vaccinations scheduled at the Sucat covered court for those slated to get their second dose, citing weather disturbances.

"Ang mga naka-schedule ng kanilang second dose ngayong araw sa Sucat ay ia-accommodate ng site sa Lunes hanggang Miyerkoles (July 26 to 28), mula 8 a.m. hanggang 12 noon," Muncovac said in a statement.

(Those scheduled to take their vaccines Saturday will be accommodated from Monday to Wednesday from 8 a.m. to noon.)

Caloocan, Pasay and Pasig said they took in people already at the vaccination site prior to the suspension.

Caloocan will resume vaccinations on Monday, Mayor Oscar Malapitan said.

Pasay and Pasig, meanwhile, advised their residents to keep posted for the vaccine announcements.

Since early this week, the southwest monsoon triggered by Tropical Depression Fabian has been bringing heavy rains to Metro Manila and nearby areas, causing flooding and evacuations in some areas.

A magnitude 6.6 tremor also hit Batangas, with the tremor felt in Metro Manila.

Meanwhile, the city government of Manila pushed through with its COVID-19 mass vaccinations scheduled this Saturday, the public information office announced Friday night.

As of July 23, almost 31 million COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in the Philippines, with about 20 million distributed as of July 18.

Meanwhile, as of July 22, some 16 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been distributed, with 10.8 million distributed for the first dose, and 5.5 million for both doses.

