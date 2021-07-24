Marikina river overflows, residents evacuate

MANILA (UPDATE)— The Marikina River overflowed early Saturday as intense monsoon rains continued to pound Metro Manila, prompting residents to seek shelter in evacuation centers.

In its 8 a.m. update, the Marikina City Public Information Office said the water level at the Marikina River was at 16.3 meters, with the alert level at the second alarm. It rose from 16.2 meters an hour earlier.

Photos and videos captured by ABS-CBN News showed the river has breached the bank, inundating a riverside park.

Patuloy na tumataas ang tubig sa Marikina River dahil sa pag-ulan. (As of 1:25 am) pic.twitter.com/yflWRmF5nw — Jekki Pascual (@jekkipascual) July 23, 2021

Carrying their valuables, residents sought shelter at the Malanday Elementary School as the risk of flooding rose with non-stop rains.

It was at the evacuation center when residents also felt the tremor that struck at dawn Saturday, brought by a magnitude 6.6 quake that struck off Calatagan, Batangas.

“Sa lakas ng lindol na ‘yon medyo nenerbiyosin din tayo kasi may lindol na, may baha pa. Ano nang mangyayari sa atin? Pero maniwala tayo sa Panginoon, nandiyan ang Panginoon hindi tayo pababayaan,” said resident Helen Mallari, who was at the 4th floor of the evacuation center when the quake struck.

(With that strong quake, you’d naturally feel nervous because there’s a quake and then there are floods. What will happen to us? But let us have faith in God, He is there, he will not neglect us.)

Magnitude 6.7 na lindol tumama sa Batangas. Ramdam ang lindol sa karatig probinsiya at Metro Manila. — Jekki Pascual (@jekkipascual) July 23, 2021

Marikina City is periodically stricken by flooding as it catches rainwater from slopes of mountains in nearby Rizal province.

It saw disastrous flooding in November last year when Typhoon Ulysses struck, prompting the declaration of a state of calamity in the city.

Rains have drenched Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon for several days this week due to the effects of the southwest monsoon and Typhoon Fabian.

- with reports from Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News

