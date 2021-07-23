Magnitude 6.7 earthquake hits off Batangas province

Phivolcs image

MANILA (2nd UPDATE) - A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck off Batangas province early Saturday morning, according to Phivolcs.

The tectonic quake occurred at 4:49 a.m. approximately 16 km southwest of Calatagan town at a depth of 116 km.

The earthquake was felt in Metro Manila, Cavite, Tagaytay, and nearby areas.

A Phivolcs official said Intensity 5 was experienced in Tagaytay, while Intensity 3 was felt in Taguig City and San Juan del Monte, Bulacan.

A 5.1-magnitude aftershock occurred 12 km southwest of Calatagan, minutes after the initial quake.

As of writing, three aftershocks were recorded.

Phivolcs said the quake is not expected to trigger a tsunami that may threaten Philippine seaside areas.

