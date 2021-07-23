Duterte's last SONA expected to be less than an hour: PTV exec

President Rodrigo Duterte gives his 5th State of the Nation Address at the House of Representatives on July 27, 2020. Screengrab from RTVM

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte’s final State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday is not expected to go over an hour.

People's Television Network (PTV) General Manager Katherine de Castro said based on the chief executive’s rehearsals, the speech would run for only 45 minutes.

"Ang gusto niya talaga kung walang ibang mangyayari eh less than 1 hour ang kaniyang final SONA," De Castro told ABS-CBN News.

(What he really wants is that if nothing else happens, his final SONA will be less than an hour.)

De Castro said Duterte has been rehearsing on his own, with one set Friday night and his final rehearsal set Saturday at the Palace.

"It’s going to be his last rehearsal before the SONA itself, sa technical rehearsal, [which] is really more of the sequence guide na mangyayari sa SONA," De Castro said.

De Castro said part of the SONA would be a 20-minute audio visual documentary on the President’s achievements and his personal story.

They are expected to finalize the set design by Saturday so it can be installed by Sunday. Another technical rehearsal is set for 1 p.m. Sunday.

PTV and Radio Television Malacañang (RTVM) were granted exclusive coverage of the event as COVID-19 health protocols compelled limitations on the number of people allowed inside the Batasang Pambansa.

"Live naman 'yung SONA and we've actually sent out an advisory na all networks, not just the broadcasting network, and even social media platforms can hook with PTV and RTVM. 'Yung sasabihin ni Presidente it will not be edited, it’s live we can assure you of that. It’s gonna be a fair coverage sa araw ng SONA," she said.

Deviating from the practice of hiring celebrity directors like Brillante Mendoza and Joyce Bernal, this year’s SONA will be helmed by a homegrown talent.

"It's going to be a homegrown director ito ay si Director Danny Abad ng RTVM. Sa circles ng SONA kilala na rin talaga si Direk Danny Abad dahil nakapagdirek na rin siya ng SONA ng mga nakaraang pangulo," De Castro said.

