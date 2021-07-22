Home  >  News

Lower house prepares tribute video highlighting Duterte administration's achievements

Posted at Jul 22 2021 11:20 PM

Allies and critics of the current administration are both gearing up for President Rodrigo Duterte's final State of the Nation Address on Monday.

One thing that is not expected to be tackled during the address is the chief executive's plan for the upcoming elections. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 22, 2021
