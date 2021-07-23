LOOK: 'Protest barongs' for SONA 2021

MANILA -- A number of lawmakers are turning to fashion to make political statements in the upcoming State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Rodrigo Duterte.

House Deputy Minority leader and Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate is set to wear a "protest barong" designed by people's artist Allyster Arroza, a Fine Arts student and a member of Alay Sining in University of the Philippines Diliman.

The design highlights the need for aid and vaccines for Filipinos during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Look: Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate's SONA outfit:

Bayan Muna Rep. Eufemia Cullamat, on the other hand, will wear a "protest sash" designed by teachers of Lumad Bakwit School.

The sash is made of abaca and commemorates the victims of Lianga Massacre 2.0.

Another work in progress is the "protest barong" of Assistant Minority Leader and ACT Teachers Representative France Castro.

Designed and painted by Roja, a junior high school completer, the design depicts the prioritization of the national budget for war and state abandonment and neglect to education amid the pandemic.

President Duterte is set to make his final SONA at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City on Monday, July 26.

