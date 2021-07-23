Home  >  News

'Goodbye, Duterte!'

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 23 2021 12:54 PM | Updated as of Jul 23 2021 12:59 PM

AKBAYAN Partylist holds a rally in front of the Commission on Human Rights Office on Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City on Friday to dramatize the administration’s human rights violations before President Rodrigo Duterte’s last SONA on Monday. 

