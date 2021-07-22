PH records 5,828 new COVID-19 infections as more local Delta variant cases detected

People brave the flood as they queue for COVID-19 vaccine outside the San Andres Sports Complex vaccination site in Malate, Manila on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Thursday reported 5,828 new COVID-19 cases, as the health department also confirmed more local cases of the Delta variant.

Based on the Department of Health's (DOH) latest bulletin, the country now has 1,530,266 total recorded COVID-19 infections, of which 50,562 or 3.3 percent are active.

The health department said there are still "technical issues" hounding its data collating system COVIDKaya, which was why they resorted to reporting the day's cases manually.

Thursday's new cases, according to the agency, may not have "up-to-date data entries in certain fields" such as health status, residence, and quarantine status, among other things.

"The issue is currently being investigated and a resolution is expected in the next few days. Rest assured that the DOH is exerting all efforts to update the cases as soon as possible," the note read.

The virus also claimed 17 additional lives, raising the death toll to 26,891.

This is the fourth straight day that new deaths were less than 100, data showed.

Most or 15 of the reported fatalities on Thursday were initially tagged as recovered.

The case fatality rate is at 1.76 percent.

Meanwhile, there were 3,257 more recoveries, bringing the total number of recuperations to 1,452,813 or 94.9 percent of the running tally.

Five laboratories failed to submit data on time.

Earlier in the day, the DOH announced the detection of 12 additional cases of the Delta variant that ravaged India, stretching the country's health care capacity at its peak.

To date, Philippines has recorded a total of 47 cases of the said variant, of which 8 are active.

More details to follow.

