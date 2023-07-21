President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. with Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople the ceremonial pilot testing of the DMW Mobile App – OFW Pass in Malacanang Palace on July 21, 2023. (Kj Rosales/PPA POOL)



MANILA — The Philippine government on Friday launched an app for overseas Filipino workers (OFW) that seeks to streamline their labor and overseas documents.

During the app's pilot testing in Malacañang, Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople said this would "unburden procedures" of OFWs and would reduce queues in government offices.

The OFW Pass replaces the traditional Overseas Employment Certificates (OEC), the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) said.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said the app "revolutionalizes" how OFWs access services, such as the verification of their contracts and applying for OFW Pass.

"Gone are days when OFWs had to endure long queues to obtain this certification... The launch of the DMW Mobile App reflects our unwavering duty to the welfare and the protection of our OFWs. It once again demonstrates our deepest desire to leverage technology for the betterment of their lives and the efficient delivery of government services that they need even if they are faraway from home, especially when they are far away from home," Marcos said in his speech.

'NO NEED TO PANIC'

In January alone, DMW issued around 70,000 OECs amid a "surge" in demand for Filipino migrant workers.

OECs, however, will still be released physically in offices for the next two months pending feedback, Ople clarified.

"There is really no need to panic that they do not have the OFW Pass right away. We also have initially 500 volunteer OFW Pass teachers among the Fil-Com leaders across the globe... that would be teaching about the app and the OFW Pass," she said.

The DMW Mobile App is available for download in Apple and Google application stores. Overseas workers must register through their phone numbers and must verify their identity through their passports.

If their registration is successful, they will receive a lifetime ERN or e-Registration Number. Requirements also depend on where they would work, the DMW said.

The mobile app and the OFW Pass are free.

Malacañang said the DMW and the Bureau of Immigration have already signed an agreement ensuring the synchronization of data and processes.

The app will also be further be improved for additional features, and this would be integrated with the government's e-Gov PH App.