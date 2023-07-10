Departing passengers queue before the immigration counters at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on July 4, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Overseas employment certificates (OEC) can soon be downloaded for free through a mobile app, the Department of Migrant Workers said on Monday.

The agency is only waiting for the Department of Information and Communications Technology's green light for the cybersecurity features of the DMW Mobile App that will contain the OFW Pass, a digital version of the OEC, said Migrant Workers Secretary Susan "Toots" Ople.

Overseas Filipino workers currently pay P100 for the OEC, which President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wants to be free of charge, Ople noted.

"‘Pag na-launch na namin yung OFW Pass wala na syang pila, libre pa sya, then valid siya based sa duration ng contract," she told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

"Kaya lang namin hindi pa pinapa-activate kasi gusto namin na secure siya talaga. Kaya continuous ang testing and we also sought the help of the DICT," the official added.

(Once we launch the OFW Pass, there will be no more lines, it will be free and valid based on the duration of the employment contract. We have yet to activate it because we want just to ensure that it's secure. We continue testing it.)

Ople said her agency and the DICT were ironing out the timeline for the app's launch.

Once the app is available, OFWs may still secure the paper version of the OEC during a 2-month transition period.

The DMW has asked recruitment agencies and Filipino community leaders to help train OFWs on using the app. The agency is also preparing informations kiosks and YouTube tutorials, Ople said.