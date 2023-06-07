President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. with First Lady Liza Araneta meets with the Filipino community in Washington DC, USA on Monday, May 01, 2023. KJ Rosales, PPA Pool.

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday guaranteed overseas Filipino workers (OFW) that his administration would foster stronger ties with countries that protect their welfare, stressing the importance of their contributions.

During his Migrant Workers Day message, Marcos said OFWs "left an indelible mark" that helped not only the Philippines, but their host countries as well.

"Your contributions have enriched the lives of countless individuals and societies to your different professions and capacities... We understand the challenges that you faced being far from your loved ones, adjusting to new cultures and overcoming barrier," said Marcos.

"That’s why this administration will continue to foster stronger ties with countries that host our migrant workers, ensuring safety, welfare and wellbeing," he added in his nearly two-minute video message.

"As you build your dreams in far-off lands and seas, do know that you are not alone."

His message comes after the Kuwaiti government last month imposed an entry ban on Filipinos without a residence permit due to the Philippines' alleged non-compliance to a labor agreement.

The President said protecting OFWs is a priority in his administration.

