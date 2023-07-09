Marcos wants OFW certification to be free of charge

Overseas Foreign Workers (OFWs) arrive at the lobby of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Parañaque City on July 01, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday told the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to make the Overseas Employment Certification (OEC) to be free of charge.

The president issued the directive to DMW in collaboration with the Bureau of Immigration (BI), and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

DMW Secretary Susan Ople said that the agency is just waiting for the DICT's approval of the DMW Mobile App to ensure its cybersecurity features, before they can work on Marcos' directive regarding OECs.

"Ang bilin lang niya (Marcos) tiyakin daw ng department na walang babayaran ang ating mga manggagawang migrante, ‘yung ating mga OFWs (overseas Filipino worker), sa paggamit nung mobile app, at pag-download at pagkuha ng OFW Pass,” Ople said.

The DMW App, when approved, would contain the OFW Pass, a digital and secure version of the OEC, which serves as the digital identity of OFWs, according to a statement from the Presidential Communications Office.

"After a two to three-month transition period upon activation, the OFW Pass will completely replace the OEC," the statement added.

The pass will have a longer validity as it will remain valid until the expiration of the OFW's contract. The OFW Pass is also QR-code generated and can be acquired only through the App, while the OEC requires onsite processing with a PhP100 charge.

DMW is also expected to integrate its Mobile App with the BI's eTravel and e-Gate systems, and eventually link it to DICT's eGov PH Super App.

Those who can avail of OFW Pass are first-time OFWs; Balik Manggagawa OFWs or OFWs going to the Philippines temporarily, but will be returning to the same employer; and OFWs who have transferred to a different employer or whose contracts need to be registered and verified by the Office of the Labor Attaché.