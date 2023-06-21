This photo shows Philippine Ambassador to Egypt Ezzedin Tago and overseas Filipino workers crossing the border from Sudan to Egypt. DFA release

MANILA — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Wednesday said it would turn over the assistance for overseas Filipino workers in some countries to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) from July.

The law that created the DMW tasked it with handling assistance cases involving OFWs, including legal or medical help, repatriation, and shipment of remains, except in countries with no resident Migrant Workers Offices, the DFA said.

The agency said OFWs who need assistance in the following territories should reach out to the DMW starting July 1.

Asia-Pacific: Australia, Brunei, China (including Hong Kong and Macau), Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore

Middle East and Northern Africa: Bahrain, Israel, Jordan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, United Arab Emirates

Europe: Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom

Americas: Canada, United States of America

The DFA said it would continue to handle requests for assistance from OFWs in territories which were not listed above.

The agency added it would assist all other Filipinos worldwide who are not OFWs, including students, tourists, and dual and permanent residents.



Meanwhile, the public can reach the DMW through hotlines 87221144 or 87221155, or email addresses repat@dmw.gov.ph, connect@dmw.gov.ph, and cacdac@dmw.gov.ph.