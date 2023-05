Watch more on iWantTFC

The Department of Migrant Workers is seeing "significant progress" in the negotiations for Saudi OFWs with unpaid wages.

DMW Secretary Susan Ople is set to meet her counterpart in Saudi on Wednesday to address the issue of unpaid wages.

"Nauna na sa akin si Undersecretary Bernard Olalia na may dala nang listahan ng mga 12,000 claimants na nag-register with DMW na may mga Iqama numbers," Ople told ABS-CBN TeleRadyo on Saturday.

"Another 2,000 claimants na hindi maalala 'yung kanilang Iqama number. We will submit that list sa ating Saudi counterpart for validation."

— TeleRadyo, May 20, 2023