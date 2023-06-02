MANILA — The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) on Friday launched the eGovPH "super app," which is aimed to streamline all government transactions and boost the Marcos, Jr. administration's digitalization push in bureaucracy.

The "super app," part of the e-Gov PH system launched in December last year, makes it convenient for the public to access government services and information online in both the local and national level through the use of an app.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and DICT Secretary Ivan John Uy led the launching of the mobile application in Malacañang.

In his speech, Marcos said digitalization is "not an option," as this was something that needed to be done. The Philippines, he said, has "fallen behind" in digitalization.

"We are trying to make maximum use of the technologies available to us. We are talking about the ease of doing business, ease of interacting with the government," he said.

"This is essential to all the plans. This is going to be another building block in the foundation of transforming the economy. This e-governance, the idea is something we need to do because we have fallen behind."

He added that this gives the Philippines a chance to compete with neighbors in the global market.

The e-GovPH super app, considered as a one-stop-shop platform for local and national government services, could be downloaded in the Google Play and Apple application stores.

Among transactions that could be done in the application include the SIM registration, local government unit services, job application, tourism information, start-up empowerment, healthcare information, and feedbacks.

One must register in the application and verify his or her identity to fully use all of its features. A live selfie is also required.

After the initial verification process, an eGov Digital ID will be provided, with a corresponding QR code.

But Uy said not all government agencies are connected yet to the application and they are working on it.

"Selected agencies lang ito na medyo advanced ang kanilang digital infrastructure na kaya kumonek. Kung may makita kayo na ahensya na wala pa doon, inaayos pa yun," the DICT chief told reporters.

"This will be a continuing process as we continually improve the system, as we continue to bring together all the government agencies in the platform," he added.

"I hope you enjoy the new experience of the Philippine government online."

The DICT said Marcos' approval of the creation of a single operating system that would streamline government transactions at the national and local level last April helped strengthen the program.