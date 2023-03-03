Linemen install cables for internet connection along Tomas Morato area in Quezon City on October 27, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Friday lamented that government was lagging in digitalization and appealed to concerned sectors to help fast-track improvements on connectivity.

During his speech at the FICTAP's 23rd International Cable Congress and Exhibit, Marcos noted that cable television and internet have revolutionized society and are an important part of Filipinos' daily life.

But while Filipinos have tapped the internet for food, banking, and other daily needs, Marcos said the public seldom use digital means to reach out to the government.

"It would look like that in the daily life of Filipinos, all the aspects of the internet, of their chores, things that they need to do are done through the internet and they speak [tp] all the different stakeholders, sectors through the internet--except government," Marcos said, citing a survey conducted during the pandemic.

"Filipinos do everything through the internet except talk to their government because government, as I said, has been left behind," he said.

Video from RTVM

Marcos told stakeholders, "We need your help, your advice. We need your work to help us accelerate the rate at which we improve our connectivity."



He also reiterated the importance of digital infrastructure, saying that it was no longer just a "good option."

"It has now become an essential part of the global economy," he said.

Marcos said his administration was pursuing initiatives such as the national broadband program, free WiFi for all program, and the Luzon bypass infrastructure that will link government-owned cable landing stations.

"These initiatives will build up the country's digital infrastructure and achieve our targets in the Philippine Development Plan 2023 to 2028," he said.

He also urged the DICT and cable and telecommunications sectors to "continue aligning, synchronizing your plans and programs" to improve public access to information and communications technology.

In December last year, Marcos raised the importance of improving internet connectivity and digital processes in the country, saying government systems must be digitized for the Philippines to move ahead in a post-pandemic world.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) last year acknowledged that it would "take a while" before most of the Philippines could get internet access due to financial and human resources limitations.