Marcos tells DICT to help LGUs in adopting e-Gov system

DICT Facebook page

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has ordered the information and communications technology department to help localities adopt the e-Gov system amid the administration's digitalization push.

E-Gov PH digitalizes government transactions, makes government services accessible, and streamlines data among government offices and agencies.

The system basically "integrates all government online services into one platform." This was soft-launched in December last year.

"So again it all boils down to that. That’s really the essence of digitalization. Let’s be sure that we are able to upgrade this system. Set it up to get them (LGUs) ready, so they know how to operate it,” said Marcos during his sectoral meeting with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Wednesday.

For his part, DICT Secretary Ivan John Uy said localities can "save a lot of money" because of the app.

“So medyo gagaan ‘yung ano natin downloading. Makakatipid ho sila dito. And their income generation capacity will increase tremendously because there will be efficiencies in the collection,” Uy said.

Meanwhile, the e-Gov "super app," seen to boost the digitalization of government transactions and improve data sharing, may be released by next month.

The "super app," part of the e-Gov PH system launched in December last year, makes it convenient for the public to access government services and information online in both the local and national level through the use of an app.

Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil said the centralization of cloud services, e-report or the government's feedback and complaints system, are part of the administration's projects to boost digitalization.