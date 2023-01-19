Government employees process their biometric information including fingerprint, iris scan, and photograph as they register for the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) at the Universidad De Manila on May 24, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Marcos Jr. administration is planning to launch more public-private partnerships (PPP) for the digitalization of bureaucracy and other systems, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) said on Thursday.

DICT Undersecretary Anna Mae Yu Lamentillo said President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. met with the Private Sector Advisory Council to discuss proposals before he left for Davos, Switzerland last week.

"Mayroon po tayong pinaghahandaan, we’re gearing to launch a lot of public-private partnership as a modality in DICT and in the IT sector," said Lamentillo in a televised briefing.

"Isa ng also is iyong digital app para sa Philippine Identification System o iyong ating PhilSys," she added.

Last week, Marcos sought the digitalization of the National Identification (ID) system through PPP. This will be called the Digital PhilID App, and would help in releasing an electronic national IDs for Filipinos.

Among its benefits include identity theft protection, credit card and loan applications, as well as digital wallet.

"Digital ID integration to a digital wallet will result in the elimination of long lines in Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) distribution, anti-fraud and anti-scamming, DSWD programs monitoring as well as faster disbursement of government cash aid," said the Malacañang statement.

Previously, the Philippine leader ordered the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) to fast track the printing of digital IDs.

“Naiwanan na tayo sa technology, so we have to catch up,” the President said last week after his meeting with the private sector advisory council.

'SUPER APP'

Marcos Jr. also pushed for the digitalization at the Bureau of Customs to further streamline data of government agencies amid smuggling concerns.

The President noted that businessmen have "major complaints" about the "inefficiency of the country’s airports and seaports."

Lamentillo said at the end of 2022, 94 percent or 159 out of 170 process at the Bureau of Customs have been automated to strengthen their services.

"They are also launching efforts to fully digitalize the government soon through a "super government app," the official added.

This app will "consolidate iyong ating mga government services in a single app," she said.

"Tuluy-tuloy po iyan, we are trying to learn from other countries as well about this particular. Mayroon po tayong project with DILG, ito po iyong ILGU system – Integrated Local Government system – katuwang nga po ang DILG para ipatupad itong end-to-end business registration sa mga LGU," she said.

"So kung kailangan po nila ng business permit, kumuha ng clearance, real property tax, business tax, civil registry at iba pang permit… iyon po ‘yung gusto nating i-rollout."