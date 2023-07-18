Jeepney drivers and operators gather at UP Diliman Quezon Hall as they prepare for a caravan heading to the LTFRB in Quezon City and Mendiola on March 6, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Several transport groups declared their support for the government against calls to hold a transport strike, starting on the day of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s second State of the Nation Address on July 24.

The biggest and oldest of the 12 groups, Pasang Masda, said they would not be swayed by the stand of MANIBELA — the transport group that announced they would be paralyzing some streets of Metro Manila.

MANIBELA announced they will conduct a 3-day nationwide transport strike or "tigil-pasada" to paralyze the streets on July 24-26.

“'Di kami patitinag sa isang tao lang,” Pasang Masda’s Obet Martin told the press in a briefing organized by the group.

Teofilo Guadiz III, chairman of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), also joined the groups' press conference, saying they are ready to apprehend jeepney units that will join the strike.



LTFRB said the agency identified three key areas in Metro Manila where the transport groups, such as MANIBELA, plan to conduct the transport strike.

The regulatory agency is also confident that the transport groups, who will go on strike on the 24th, will not be able to paralyze the streets of Metro Manila, since there are several groups that will not join the strike.

Meanwhile, the Department of Transportation said (DOTr) it is not changing its stance on the transport strike.

Its chief, Jaime Bautista, said they have always been open to discussing the worries of the jeepney sector.

“Ayaw namin ng tigil-pasada kaya continuous 'yung aming dialogue. In fact, we had a meeting with two transport leaders. Last night, we met in our office... pinagusapan namin ang mga issue na 'yan at 'yang major organization at sumusuporta sa major programs ng government,” Bautista said.

“'Yung PUV modernization program is a complicated program at hindi siya madaling iimplement kaya kailangan magusap at intindihin ang posisyon ng government kasi kailangan din natin protektahan ang livelihood nila at the same time we look at kung ano kailangan ng mga mananakay,” he added.

MANIBELA, on their part, said they would push through with the transport strike.

“Hostage din ito sa amin eh. Pangba-blackmail din po 'yan hindi po ba? Ayaw namin ng iisang prangkisa na lamang po 'yung mga single franchise operator ngayon. Gusto namin nakapangalan pa rin ito sa amin. Kasi may mga nangyayari na kapag nagko-consolidate ka at gusto kang tanggalin o napag-initan ka, gusto maghari-harian doon ng mga chairman o opisyales. Wala ka magawa eh. Wala ka nang habol kasi hindi na nakapangalan sayo 'yung prangkisa,” MANIBELA’s Mar Valbuena said.

MANIBELA is also the group behind the week-long protest last March.

However, it was cut short after the government and MANIBELA agreed to discuss the controversial Omnibus Franchising Guidelines, which requires jeepney operators to consolidate for ease in the purchase of modern units worth P2-3 million each.

Meanwhile, Guadiz also announced that the government is planning to distribute financial aid to the jeepney sector next year after the advent of the deadline of consolidation for the PUV modernization program.

“Kapag hindi ka naman nag-consolidate by December 31, hindi ka na rin mabibigyan ng iyong prangkisa, So bakit pa namin kayo bibigyan ng fuel subsidy kung wala ka ring prangkisa. Saan mo gagamitn 'yung fuel subsidy na 'yan? So it stops right after December 31 for PUV jeepneys,” Guadiz said.

The DOTr is planning to allot P2.5 billion for financial aid.

However, the agency has yet to craft guidelines for distributing the financial aid.

RELATED VIDEO: