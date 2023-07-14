Jeepneys ply their route along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on March 7, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — At least 200,000 public utility vehicles will join the 3-day transport strike starting July 24, the day of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.'s second State of the Nation Address, a transport group said Friday.

According to Manibela chairman Mar Valbuena, the strike will be held in 9 regions across the country, including Metro Manila.

"Nationwide po ito. Hindi po bababa ng 200,000 na public utility vehicles at baka madagdagan pa po. Ang expected po namin hanggang 300,000," he told ANC's "Headstart".

The group said it would be staging the protest due to lack of urgency from government to address their concerns in the PUV modernization program.

Valbuena claimed the government ignored their group after several attempts of requesting to discuss the controversial Omnibus Franchising guidelines.

He alleged that the Department of Transportation is prioritizing large companies and local government units to rationalize routes.

The group also warned that monopoly of routes could lead to tripling of minimum fare as the competition is eliminated.

"Alam po namin hindi po madali ang magdeklara ng transport strike. Ultimo kaming mga drivers and operators apektado din po ang aming kabuhayan," Valbuena said.

"'Yun nga lamang hindi po tayo pinapakinggan. Puro usap lang wala naman pong aksiyon kaya po namin ito isasagawa ulit."

The transport strike will begin July 24, the day of Marcos' 2nd SONA.

Transport groups planned a week-long strike earlier this year but it was cut short after a meeting with government officials.