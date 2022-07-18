Dela Rosa seeks to revive death penalty, mandatory ROTC

Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, chairman of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, presides over a hybrid inquiry on the disappearance and alleged abduction of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agent Merton Fesway on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Dela Rosa said the inquiry is aimed at determining how it could improve the existing protocols and procedures to help ensure the safety of law enforcers. Fesway was allegedly abducted by unknown men outside PDEA’s office in Angeles City, Pampanga on June 25, 2021. Voltaire F. Domingo, Senate PRIB

MANILA - Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa said Monday he has filed bills to revive the death penalty and mandatory ROTC (Reserve Officers’ Training Corps).

The former Philippine National Police chief said the death penalty would be only for "large-scale, high-level drug traffickers."

This would be defined as those who will be caught with 1 kilo of drugs, Dela Rosa said, adding that the figure will still be discussed at the committee and plenary level.

"Our legislative proposal only limits the offenses to large-scale drug trafficking. Automatic tatamaan dito yung big-time drug traffickers. Sigurado tayo di tayo makakakita ng very strict opposition," he told ANC's Headstart.

(This will automatically hit big-time drug traffickers. We're sure we won't see very strict opposition.)

"I would just like to comment ang assumption natin na flawed ang justice system. Ako naniniwala pa rin ako sa'ting mga korte. Sampal yan sa'ting mga korte."

(I would just like to comment on the assumption natin that our justice system is flawed. I still believe in our courts. That's an insult to our courts.)

The death penalty was abolished in the Philippines in 2006, under the presidency of Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

Mandatory ROTC

The senator also said he has filed a bill seeking to reestablish mandatory ROTC for Grades 11 to 12. The training would develop patriotism, discipline, and leadership in the youth, he said.

It would also train a reserve army for the Philippines, he added.

"Ang importante dito magkaroon tayo ng citizen armed forces. We’re a very small country na pag na-overrun ng China ang ating regular armed forces wala na tayong madagdag dahil wala na tayong trained," he said.

(What's important here is we'll have citizen armed forces. We’re a very small country that when China overruns our regular armed forces we can't add more because we don't have any more trained forces.)

"Palagi na lang tayong ibubully nito, tatakutin ng mga malalaking bansa kung di tayo prepared."

(We will continue to be bullied by big nations if we're not prepared.)

Dela Rosa said he has also considered mandatory military service such as what is implemented in Singapore.

"In fact yan ang gusto ni Vice President Sara Duterte but for me hirap nga tayo ibalik ang ROTC... mas lalong mabigat ang opposition niyan mahihirapan tayo dyan," he said.

(In fact, that's what Vice President Sara Duterte wants but for me, we're finding it hard to bring back ROTC... The opposition to this will be greater.)

"Let’s break it to them gently yung military training na yan (this military training)."

Divorce

Dela Rosa, meantime, said he was still "50-50" on the proposed divorce bills filed by his colleagues.

"Ako sa ngayon 50-50 pa ko. Makinig muna ako sa deliberations nyan...Ako being a (devout) Catholic ayoko talaga san na magkakaroon ng divorce," he said.

"Sa'king pagiging pulis marami na kong dumaan na kaso na complaints about pang-aabuso. Meron din ako naencounter na kasong battered husband. Siguro it’s fit for us to give it a second look."