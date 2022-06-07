

MANILA — Senators Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa and Christopher “Bong” Go will pursue their vow to curb illegal drugs by refiling in the 19th Congress bills that seek to reimpose the death penalty.

The 2 senators, who are close allies of outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte, both filed bills that sought the revival of death penalty for those convicted of drug-related offenses.

“I will refile my death penalty bill. Limited to high-level drug trafficking,” Dela Rosa said in a text message on Tuesday.

Asked if PDP-Laban members Sen. Francis Tolentino and Senator-elect Robin Padilla would co-author or support his measure, Dela Rosa said, “Mag-usap pa ulit.”

(We will discuss it again.)

Go, who is also a member of PDP, earlier expressed his intention to refile the death penalty bill.

“Anyway, we can file it again if we want. Itong SB (Senate Bill) 207, reinstating the death penalty for certain heinous crimes involving dangerous drugs and plunder… Ako, ipu-push ko pa rin. I will still push for it" he said in an interview in Mati, Davao Oriental last Thursday.

“Pero ang tanong ay kung susuportahan ng 23 [iba pang] senador sa susunod na Kongreso,” he added.

(I will still push for it. But the question is whether or not the 23 other senators will support it in the next Congress.)

Dela Rosa’s Senate Bill 226 sought death penalty for those who would be convicted of importing, manufacturing, and cultivating dangerous drugs, marijuana, opium poppy or other narcotics worth P500,000 to P10 million.

Go’s Senate Bill 207 also recommends death penalty through lethal injection for those convicted of plunder and crimes under the Comprehensive Dangerous Act of 2002.

Both measures, however, only reached the committee level and languished before the Senate justice committee until the sine die adjournment of Senate session.

The reimposition of capital punishment, especially for illegal drug offenders, was among Duterte's campaign promises in 2016, saying the threat of death can deter the proliferation of narcotics in the country.

The death penalty was abolished in the Philippines in 2006, under the presidency of Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

