DAVAO CITY — Incoming Vice President Sara Duterte on Monday said she hoped that her push for the return of the mandatory Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) in schools would be included in the legislative priorities of the next administration and the 19th Congress.

In January this year, Duterte said that she would push for mandatory military service for all Filipinos 18 years old and above if elected vice-president.

"Ang executive and legislative agenda will be decided by the President and Congress," Duterte said in a press conference here.

"I hope it will be included since marami namang pending bills diyan sa Congress with regard to that. Sana masali siya," she said.

(There are many pending bills in Congress with regard that. I hope it's included.)

Duterte earlier said that her Lakas-CMD party is working to have the majority number of House members in the upcoming 19th Congress.

Lakas-CMD President Ferdinand Martin Romualdez is the current House Majority Leader, and one of the contenders for Speaker when the 19th Congress opens in July.

In the run-up to the 2022 national elections, Duterte said she wanted the Philippines to have a mandatory military training and service similar to those of of South Korea and Israel.

The ROTC or the erstwhile mandatory military training in college was made optional in 2002 following the death of Mark Chua, a University of Sto. Tomas student. He was allegedly slain by course officers after exposing ROTC fund mismanagement.

ROTC is now one of the 3 components of the National Service Training Program, along with Civic Welfare Training Service (CWTS) and Literacy Training Service (LTS).

Currently, military service in the Philippines is voluntary. However, Article 2, Section 4 of the 1987 Constitution provides for the possibility of conscription.

"The Government may call upon the people to defend the State and, in the fulfillment thereof, all citizens may be required, under conditions provided by law, to render personal military or civil service," it says.

The Commission on Higher Education earlier welcomed the proposal to make ROTC a mandatory educational requirement, but added that disaster response training should be part of the program.

