Former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo poses with Vice President-elect Sara Duterte, Elizabeth Zimmerman, and outgoing president Rodrigo Duterte after VP Sara’s inauguration ceremony in Davao City on June 19, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

DAVAO CITY — Lakas-CMD is trying to become the majority party in the House of Representatives, party chairperson and Vice President-elect Sara Duterte said on Monday.

Duterte said she did not know how many politicians sought to jump to the party, but noted that her statement was based on the actions of House Majority Leader and Lakas-CMD president Ferdinand Martin Romualdez.

"I think and I understand sa moves ni Majority Leader Floor Leader Martin Romualdez na yun ang kaniyang target," Duterte said in a press conference.

"Yun ang kaniyang target doon sa membership sa House of Representatives," she said.

(I think and I understand the moves of Majority Leader Martin Romualdez that that's his target. That is his target in the membership of the House of Representatives.)

Duterte said she had yet to discuss this with Lakas-CMD chairperson emeritus Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

"But Ma'am has always been supportive of Lakas-CMD and lahat kami, we still consult President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo sa mga ginagawa namin sa loob ng partido," she said.

(We all still consult President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo on what we do inside the party.)

Aside from the Lakas-CMD, Duterte also chairs Hugpong ng Pagbabago, a regional party that fielded its own senatorial slate in the 2019 midterm elections.

If the Lakas-CMD bags the House majority during the opening of the 19th Congress in July, it will be one of the rare instances where a newly-elected President is not a member of the dominant party.

President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ran under the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas. Romualdez is his first cousin.

