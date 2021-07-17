68 BFP trainees in Baguio test positive for COVID-19

MANILA - Sixty-eight trainees of the Bureau of Fire Protection have tested positive for COVID-19 in Baguio City, according to the local government on Saturday.

Mayor Benjamin Magalong, in a statement, said he has asked BFP chief Gen. Jose Embang Jr. to suspend its training as early as June 12 but the regional office still continued with it.

"I am requesting Chief Embang to investigate the non-compliance to his order," he said.

The mayor last week said he had asked the BFP and Philippine National Police to stop their trainings in the city, following "lapses in compliance with the health and safety protocols."

The city as of Saturday has 541 active COVID-19 cases out of a total 14,935 infections, according to the health department's website.