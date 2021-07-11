PNP training in Baguio City suspended as trainees test positive for COVID-19

MANILA - The Philippine National Police will be suspending training in Baguio City after more trainees tested positive for COVID-19.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong made the request, which PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar immediately approved.

In a message to Eleazar, Magalong said new COVID-19 cases were detected among the trainees, which may be due to them not following health protocols.

"It appears that our trainees are not compliant with the minimum public health standards," he said.

According to the Baguio City Epidemiology Surveillance Unit, 26 more trainees tested positive for COVID-19 from June 28 to July 11.

In June, 104 cases were recorded at the Cordillera Administrative Region Training Center (CARTC). They were among the 197 officers from various regions who underwent leadership training at the center.

The outbreak was immediately controlled.

- with a report from Micaella Ilao