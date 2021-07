Baguio asks police, BFP to suspend trainings in the city after breach in COVID-19 rules

Watch more on iWantTFC

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong on Tuesday said he has asked the Philippine National Police and Bureau of Fire Protection to stop their trainings in the city following violations of protocol to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Magalong said he made the request after some PNP and BFP trainees failed to observe physical distancing in their barracks and to wear masks after sports activities. Both organizations tallied a clustering of COVID-19 cases, he said.

"It’s about time that we have to make a strong stand, send a strong message na (that) if you cannot comply with the minimum health standards in the city of Baguio, we will not accept any PNP training," the mayor said in a televised public briefing.

The PNP, he said, immediately complied with his request. The police and the BFP will also investigate reported violations and file charges against consistent violators.