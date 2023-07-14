MANILA — The Commission on Audit has demanded the full refund of P6.159 million in government funds spent by the Department of Tourism on irregular, unnecessary and excessive expenditures.

In the 2022 audit report on the DOT, state auditors said the Office of the Secretary (OSEC) and the Regional Offices (RO) in Ilocos, Calabarzon, Bicol, Davao, and Caraga made the expenditures which were not in accordance to governing laws, rules and regulations.

“We recommended that the DOT OSEC and ROs demand full refund of the amounts considered as irregular, unnecessary, and excessive in nature. Henceforth, strictly adhere to governing laws, rules and regulations to ensure regularity of transactions,” the auditors said.

The “irregular” expenditures of the OSEC included P168,500 in transportation allowance for officials who already have assigned government transportation.

“Review of trip tickets also disclosed that an official is using a service vehicle on several occasions although not officially assigned to him and still receiving TA (transportation allowance) on these days,” the audit team noted.

The OSEC also spent P260,575 for the services of a tour operator which was considered “excessive” by the audit team.

The OSEC spent another P962,679 considered “irregular” by the audit team in the National Ecotourism Strategy Action Plan for Luzon with 110 target attendees, of whom only 74 showed up.

The contractor billed the DOT even if the contract said that the statement of account would be based on the actual expenses incurred.

Twin-sharing rooms were not fully utilized and there were no breakdowns of expenses for accommodation, transportation, meeting venue with meals and a tour of Mt. Pinatubo.

Calabarzon meantime spent “unnecessary” funds totaling P1.771 million for giveaways in a seminar which ranged from P300 to P4,500, as well as P1.735 million for hiring of vans worth P7,500 to P16,000 per day even if there were six available government vehicles, including three newly acquired ones in 2022.

The DOT management for its part told the audit team that its General Services Division would strengthen its coordination with the Human Resources Division with respect to the assignment of vehicles at the OSEC.

The DOT also reasoned out that it did not anticipate the low turnout of attendees in the event where twin-sharing rooms were not fully utilized.

“Had these invited participants provide early notice of non-attendance, the Management could have taken appropriate measures to address the situation,” the DOT management told the audit team.

Calabarzon also justified its spending on its livelihood training and kits which would help the participants in starting their own businesses.

The regional office also noted that while they had six vehicles available, they only had one driver who was assigned at the director’s office.

“While the seminar is free of charge, there are also occasions when there are low attendees, so the giveaways attract participants,” the DOT management said.

DOT Secretary Christina Frasco received a copy of the report on June 30, 2023.