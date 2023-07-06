Solon: Fix airports, stop fussing over tourism slogan

The Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on July 4, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Instead of fussing over the new tourism slogan, a lawmaker on Thursday called on government to improve airport operations to draw more tourists in the country.

Camarines Sur 2nd District Rep. Lray Villafuerte Jr. remarks came after the Department of Tourism was criticized for supposed lapses in its "Love the Philippines" campaign video.

"My suggestion is, in order to increase [tourism], let's just improve the airport," he told ANC's "Headstart".

"Have you been to the airport lately? It's a mess. Ang gulo-gulo.

"I mean what's the point of promoting foreigners to come in, increase [and] boost tourism when the first place they land is the airport and the last place they go to is the airport and it's a mess," he added.

For Villafuerte, congestion in immigration counters is more of a problem than the slogan.

"Everybody is making a fuss about the slogan... Let's give 'Love the Philippines' a chance," he said.

"Let's update the slogan but fix the airport. The experience in the airport will destroy everything," he added.