TESDA opens applications for free language courses

MANILA — The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) has opened applications for its free language training courses.

In a Facebook post, TESDA said its National Language Skills Center is now accepting pre-registration for the following language programs, which will start in August 2023.

Basic Korean Language and Culture (100 hours)

Japanese Language and Culture (150 hours)

Japanese Language and Culture - Level II (300 hours)

Spanish Language for Different Vocations (100 hours)

English Proficiency for Customer Service Workers (100 hours)

Those who successfully enter a program will attend 4 hours of face-to-face training per day from Monday to Friday. Morning and afternoon sessions are available.

Interested applicants must be 18 years old and above and at least high school graduates.

They can pre-register through lsi@tesda.gov.ph.