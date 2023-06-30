228 Filipino health workers arrive in Japan for training, work

Photo from the Japanese embassy in Manila/handout

MANILA — Some 228 Filipino nurses and care workers arrived in Japan on Friday and will start working there after months of additional training, the Japanese embassy in Manila said.

The group is the 15th batch of Filipino candidates for nurse and certified careworker under the Japan-Philippines Economic Partnership Agreement (JPEPA).

They were hired through a government-to-government arrangement implemented by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Japan International Corporation of Welfare Services (JICWELS), according to the embassy.

The Filipino nurses and care workers underwent a 6-month preparatory Japanese language training in the Philippines prior to their arrival in Tokyo.

They are still required to enroll in another 6 months of language training, more intensive this time, but with the support of ARC Academy in Japan.

"Upon fulfillment of this prerequisite, they are then expected to start their work term in hospitals and caregiving facilities," said the embassy.

