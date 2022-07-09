MANILA – More foreign-language courses will soon be offered by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) under its National Language Skills Center (NLSC).

TESDA said the planned supplemental language courses – such as Arabic, Mandarin, Korean, Italian, and French – are expected to advance the competitive edge of Filipino workers.

"As we continue to respond to the demands of our workers, we shall soon be offering various language courses in partnership with foreign embassies and other interested international organizations," TESDA Officer-in-Charge Deputy Director General Rosanna A. Urdaneta said in a statement.

The NLSC currently offers English Proficiency for Customer Service Workers, Japanese Language and Culture, Japanese Language and Culture Level II, and Spanish Language for Different Vocations.

TESDA said that in 2021 NLSC produced 1,148 graduates, of whom 508 students finished English Proficiency for Customer Service Workers; 450 in Japanese Language and Culture; and 190 in Spanish Language for Different Vocations.

BPO workers, overseas Filipino workers, and some uniformed personnel of the country's military and police force benefitted from the language courses, TESDA added.

