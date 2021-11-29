TESDA online program opens new courses

MANILA — The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) said Monday it opened more courses in its online training platform as part of efforts to expand the program.

In a statement, the agency said there are now 114 courses in the TESDA Online Program (TOP), which can help Filipinos learn new skills while staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the new programs are the International Labor Organization’s Job Readiness, English as a Medium of Instruction, Using Educational Technology in the English Language Classroom and Microsoft’s Digital Literacy.

"I invite the public, especially those who have lost their jobs or those trying to venture into a new livelihood, to try enrolling in our online classes," TESDA Secretary Isidro Lapeña said.

"This is offered for free. I’m sure you can find a course from the many options that will best suit your need," he added.

Those interested to enroll in an online course may visit https://www.e-tesda.gov.ph for more details.

Since its launching in 2012 until October 2021, the TOP has recorded 3,443,530 registered users.

More than 2 million Filipinos signed up for the TOP since March 2020, the same time that the government began implementing strict lockdown measures due to the pandemic.

Aside from TOP, TESDA is also conducting in-person training and competency assessments, but with limited on-site capacity.